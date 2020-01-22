ID Released For High School Student Stabbed To Death By Teen Girl

A 17-year-old area high school student has been identified as the victim of a deadly stabbing.

Roy Boyd, of the City of Middletown, was found stabbed to death around 6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 21, following a 911 call reporting a domestic dispute on Orchard Street, said City of Middletown Police Lt. Jeffry R. Thoelen.

As officers responded to the area, a second call said that Boyd, who attended Middletown High School, had been stabbed in the chest. When officers arrived, they found Boyd lying "gravely injured" on the sidewalk in front of 66 East Main St., Thoelen said.

Immediate lifesaving efforts were initiated by Middletown Police, and Boyd was transported to Orange Regional Medical Center via Mobile Life Support Ambulance, where he was pronounced dead.

During an investigation, officers learned that Boyd, and an acquaintance, Brandon Royer, 19, also of the City of Middletown, had engaged in a dispute with a female resident of 16 Orchard Street, Chelsea Johnson, who was the ex-girlfriend of Royer, Thoelen said.

Royer and Johnson had reportedly been engaged in a disagreement over the phone earlier in the day, and Royer drove with Boyd to the residence to confront Johnson.

A verbal disagreement between Royer and Johnson then took place in the street in front of the residence and that Johnson allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed Boyd, police said.

Boyd fled the scene on foot, before collapsing in street. Royer and Johnson continued their dispute, during which Royer allegedly threw an object through a window of the home before leaving.

Royer was located on East Main Street with Boyd and charged with criminal mischief.

Johnson was located at her home and charged with second-degree murder, Thoelen said.

Both are currently awaiting arraignment.

Thoelen said the Middletown School District staff is aware of the incident and has made grief counseling available to students and staff members that may need assistance.

The criminal investigation was conducted by the Middletown Police Department detectives, in conjunction with the New York State Police.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.