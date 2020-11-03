ID Released For 30-Year-Old Man Killed After Being Hit By Two Vehicles On I-87

A 30-year-old man killed after being hit by two vehicles on I-87 has been identified.

Orange County resident Anthony Shipman III, of New Windsor, was found dead on the highway around 1:20 a.m., Sunday, March 8, after New York State Police responded to a call of a person sitting on the guide rail on the northbound side of the highway in the town of Newburgh, said state police.

An investigation at the scene found that David R. Kurtz, 48, of Walden, was driving his 2020 Chevy Blazer northbound when he struck Shipman, who was in the roadway for an unknown reason.

Shipman was then struck by a 2007 Audi A6, driven by Daniel Delgado, 42, of New Windsor, state police said.

Neither driver was injured. Shipman suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident was reconstructed by the New York State Police Troop F Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU).

The crash remains under investigation.

