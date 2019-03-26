I-87 Stop Results In DWI Charge For Man Three Times Limit, Police Say

A Westchester man is facing DWI charges after he allegedly drove three times the legal limit on I-87, police say.

New York State Police stopped a vehicle on I-87 in the town of Greenburgh for a traffic violation on Saturday, March 23 around 10:15 p.m.

The driver, identified as 27-year-old David Fasano of Yonkers, was found to be intoxicated.

Prior to towing, police allegedly discovered a dagger in Fasano’s car.

Fasano was arrested, transported and processed at SP Tarrytown, where his BAC was tested at .25.

Fasano was charged with:

Aggravated DWI, an unclassified misdemeanor

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a Class A misdemeanor

Vehicle and traffic violations

Fasano was released to a sober third party. He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Greenburgh Court on Friday, April 12.

