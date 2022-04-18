Hudson Valley Man Walks Away Uninjured After NJ Plane Crash

A Hudson Valley man was among three who escaped uninjured when the plane they were flying in ran off a runway and crashed at the Essex County Airport in New Jersey on Easter Sunday, authorities said.

The 2020 Citation CJ3 Plus was found at the end of Runway 22 in a drainage brook at approximately 2:40 p.m., on Sunday, April 17, police in Fairfield, New Jersey, said.

As police and EMS were arriving, the pilot and two passengers were climbing out, police said. They were identified as Corie Dave Bennett, age 45, of Danbury, CT; Carlos Rodriguez, age 57, of Poughkeepsie in Dutchess County; and the plane's owner, Edward P. Gregory, age 66, of Bernardsville, NJ.

The plane was trying to land on Runway 22 when crosswinds caused it to miss where it needed to be on the runway, police said. The plane did briefly travel on the runway, but then went onto a grassy area before ending up in the drainage brook.

The plane was emitting jet fuel into the brook. The Nutley Fire Department’s Hazardous Materials Unit was called in to assist the Fairfield Fire Department in helping to contain the spill.

Also responding to assist were the West Caldwell Police and Fire Departments, the Essex County Sheriff's Department, and the West Essex First Aid Squad.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Bureau were both notified of the incident.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.