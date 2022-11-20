Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: 400 Pounds Of Cannabis Discovered During Traffic Stop In NY, State Troopers Report
Police & Fire

Haverstraw Man Charged With DWI After Crashing Into Utility Pole, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A vehicle crashed into a utility pole in Hillcrest, police said. A vehicle crashed into a utility pole in Hillcrest, police said.
A vehicle crashed into a utility pole in Hillcrest, police said. Photo Credit: Facebook/Town of Ramapo Police Department
A vehicle crashed into a utility pole in Hillcrest, police said. A vehicle crashed into a utility pole in Hillcrest, police said.
A vehicle crashed into a utility pole in Hillcrest, police said. Photo Credit: Facebook/Town of Ramapo Police Department

A Hudson Valley man was charged with driving while intoxicated after he crashed a vehicle into a utility pole, causing a fire on the road.

Officers in Rockland County responded to a fire on North Main Street in Hillcrest that broke out overnight between Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19, the Town of Ramapo Police Department reported.

Police found that a vehicle crashed into a utility pole, and a live wire caused a small fire on the roadway.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as a 35-year-old Haverstraw man, was the sole occupant, authorities said.

The man, whose identity was not released by police, was not injured in the crash, the Ramapo PD said. 

He was arrested for DWI and is set to appear in court at a later date, authorities reported.

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.