Fire At Power Plant In Haverstraw Caused By Electrical Arc

A fire at a Hudson Valley power plant was caused by an electrical arc that sparked a breaker to burst into flames.

The incident took place in Rockland County at the Bowline Point Thermal Power Plant in Haverstraw on Thursday, Aug. 18 around 10:30 a.m.

The fire started when work was done to check the electrical equipment and when that equipment was being reconnected there was an electrical arc (similar to a spark in an outlet) which led to the breaker panels catching on fire, according to Beth Cefalu, spokeswoman for Rockland County Government,

No one was hurt and the fire department has cleared the scene, she added.

