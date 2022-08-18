Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Fire At Power Plant In Haverstraw Caused By Electrical Arc

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A small fire erupted at the Bowline Power Plant in Haverstraw.
A small fire erupted at the Bowline Power Plant in Haverstraw. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A fire at a Hudson Valley power plant was caused by an electrical arc that sparked a breaker to burst into flames.

The incident took place in Rockland County at the Bowline Point Thermal Power Plant in Haverstraw on Thursday, Aug. 18 around 10:30 a.m.

The fire started when work was done to check the electrical equipment and when that equipment was being reconnected there was an electrical arc (similar to a spark in an outlet) which led to the breaker panels catching on fire, according to Beth Cefalu, spokeswoman for Rockland County Government,

No one was hurt and the fire department has cleared the scene, she added.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.