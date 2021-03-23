Fatal Rockland Fire: One Resident Found Safe, Firefighter Still Unaccounted For, Officials Say

One resident who was missing from an assisted living facility in Rockland County that was destroyed by a massive, deadly fire has been located.

The resident, who was feared to be with a missing Spring Valley volunteer firefighter, was located and is unharmed, said John Lyon, spokesman for Rockland County Government.

The fire started at 1 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, at the Evergreen Home for Adults at 65 Lafayette St., in Spring Valley, said Rockland County Fire Coordinator Chris Kear.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they found the home fully engulfed in flames and began going door to door to rescue residents, Kear said.

Lyons said the home housed around 130 residents. Officials said they were still waiting for a definitive number of people who lived at the home to make sure all were accounted for.

During the rescue effort, one of the Spring Valley firefighters called a mayday, but has not been located, officials said.

As of the early afternoon, firefighters had brought in additional resources, such as light towers, to allow for work and the search for the firefighter at the facility to continue overnight, Lyon added.

The missing firefighter is a member of the Spring Valley Fire Department who was one of the first on the scene and was helping rescue residents.

Kear said officials believe he got lost on the third floor, part of the building that eventually collapsed.

First responders are still searching for him by digging through the rubble and using a mini excavator to remove larger pieces of the building.

Earlier officials said some 10 residents had been taken to the hospital with some in serious condition. Another 30 to 40 had been taken to another adult living facility.

One resident was confirmed dead, Kear said.

Two firefighters had also been hospitalized with injuries, he added.

All 26 Rockland County volunteer fire departments responded to the fire.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

