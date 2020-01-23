Contact Us
Erratic Driving Stop Of Cadillac Escalade In Rockland Leads To Felony DWI Charge

A man was charged for his second DWI in 10 years by Orangetown police.
A man was charged for his second DWI in 10 years by Orangetown police. Photo Credit: Pixabay

The driver of an Escalade was allegedly drunk when he was busted driving erratically in the wrong direction in Rockland County, police said.

An Orangetown police officer on patrol spotted a 2016 Cadillac Escalade driving erratically at approximately 4:10 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19 on West Washington Avenue in Pearl River, police said. At the time, the officer saw him, the driver was also driving westbound in the eastbound lane.

The officer was able to stop the driver, Wanaque, N.J. resident John Kester, 35, who was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the traffic stop, police said. Keister was taken into custody, failed a breathalyzer at Orangetown Police Headquarters, and was arrested.

It was later determined that Keister had been arrested for driving while intoxicated within the past 10 years. His license had also been suspended twice.

Keister was charged with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction within 10 years, a felony; and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor. Keister was released following his arrest and is scheduled to appear in Orangetown Court on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

