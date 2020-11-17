Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Duo Charged With Wiping Dog Feces On Neighbor's Door, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Market Street in Saugerties.
Market Street in Saugerties. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two area residents who allegedly wiped dog feces on the back door of a neighbor was arrested for harassment.

Ulster County residents Travis J. Cuvelier, 23, and Ashley E. Miller. 23, both of Saugerties, were arrested on Sunday, Nov. 8, after police responded to Market Street for a report of a neighbor dispute, involving a neighbor wiping dog feces on the back door of the complainant’s residence, said Chief Joseph Sinagra.

Cuvelier and Miller were taken into custody, processed, and released on appearance tickets.

They are scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Nov. 23. 

