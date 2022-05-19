Driver Strikes, Seriously Injures Bicyclist In Hudson Valley, Police Say

One person was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Northern Westchester.

It happened around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, May 17 in Yorktown on Route 118 in the area of the North County Trail.

An initial investigation revealed that a bicycle being ridden by a 66-year-old Mamaroneck resident was struck by a vehicle being driven by a 71-year-old Rhinebeck resident, said Lt. John Deiulio, of Yorktown Police.

The bicyclist was transported to the Westchester County Medical Center by Yorktown Volunteer Ambulance Corp and Empress Paramedics with serious injuries, Deiulio said.

The accident is currently being investigated by the Yorktown Police Department Accident Investigation Unit, with assistance from members of the Westchester County Department of Public Safety Accident Investigation Unit.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.