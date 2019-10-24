Driver Injured After Side-Swiping Tractor-Trailer In Area, Police Say

One person was injured during a side-swipe crash between a car and a tractor-trailer in the area.

The crash took place around 6:40 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 24 in Orange County on Route 208 and Sleep Way in South Blooming Grove, said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

According to Nevel, the driver of the car side-swiped the side of the tractor-trailer.

The driver of the car was transported to Orange Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

