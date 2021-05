A driver was injured after crashing into a utility pole in the area.

The incident took place around 1:28 p.m., Tuesday, May 18 on College Avenue in Nanuet, Clarkstown Police said.

The crash caused the streets to be closed for several hours due to the extent of the damage to the pole, which also caused power and cable outages.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.