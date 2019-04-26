Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Wet Mess: Rain, Thunderstorms Will Make For A Washout To End Workweek
Police & Fire

Driver Asleep Behind Wheel In Nyack Impaired By Drugs, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Artopee Way in Nyack
Artopee Way in Nyack Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man is facing charges after police say he fell asleep behind the wheel in Nyack while impaired by drugs.

Orangetown Police say they observed a vehicle on Artopee Way in Nyack on Thursday, April 25 around 1:30 a.m. Officers say the vehicle was stopped with the driver appearing to be asleep behind the wheel.

Officers were able to wake up the driver, identified as 35-year-old Chris Yaniga of Creskill, New Jersey, and determined that he was under the influence of drugs, police say.

Yaniga was also found to be in possession of a quantity of what appeared to be crack cocaine as well as heroin, according to police.

Yaniga was arrested and transported to Orangetown Police Headquarters.

Police say Yaniga submit to a chemical test, and the results are pending.

Yaniga was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, a felony, and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

Yaniga was released on bail. He is scheduled to return to Nyack Justice Court on Tuesday, May 14.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.