Police & Fire

Couple In Stolen U-Haul On I-84 Rest Area Had Infant, Used Heroin Bags, Needles, Police Say

Zak Failla
A couple driving a stolen U-Haul was busted with used heroin bags, needles and an infant.
Photo Credit: File

New York State Police troopers arrested a man and woman allegedly driving a stolen U-Haul who were in possession of an infant, used bags of heroin and hypodermic needles, investigators said.

Troopers from Middletown were dispatched to the Wallkill Rest Area on I-84 in Wallkill on Tuesday, Jan. 14, where there was a report of a stolen U-Haul.

According to police, troopers were able to locate the vehicle, which was confirmed stolen out of Parkersburg, West Virginia. Investigators were then able to identify the operator of the U-Haul, Toni Walker, 29, and passenger, Joseph Willis, 35, both of Parkersburg.

Police said that when the pair left the U-Haul, troopers found an infant in a child seat that was seated between the driver’s and passenger’s seat. Further investigation found several hypodermic needles and used bags of heroin.

Walker and Willis were both charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, endangering the welfare of a child, possession of hypodermic needles and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Both were issued appearance tickets and scheduled to appear in the Town of Wallkill Court on Tuesday, Jan. 28 to respond to the charges.

