North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Caribbean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens In Area

Valerie Musson
Caribbean Fried Chicken opened at 198 Monhagen Avenue in Middletown on Monday, July 29. Photo Credit: City of Middletown

Caribbean Fried Chicken, a new restaurant in Middletown offering Caribbean fare, opened its doors at 198 Monhagen Avenue on Monday, July 29.

The opening was celebrated by Middletown Mayor Joseph M. DeStefano, who held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the new addition to the town’s wide range of small businesses.

The concept of Caribbean Fried Chicken’s cuisine was first established by two longtime friends of more than 25 years who have been members of the local community since their teenage years.

The two partners have a combined 35 years of both private and professional culinary experience.

“The goal of Caribbean Fried Chicken is to provide happiness and joy through food and quality service,” City of Middletown officials say. “They also aim to treat their employees fairly and to provide an opportunity to excel by equipping employees with the skill set necessary to participate in the competitive market of the food industry.”

Caribbean Fried Chicken, located at 198 Monhagen Avenue in Middletown, is available for sit down service and takeout.

