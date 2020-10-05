Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Car Crashes Down Embankment After Woman Swerves To Avoid Deer On Route 202

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the crash scene on Route 202.
A look at the crash scene on Route 202. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police

A car crashed down an embankment after a woman swerved the vehicle to avoid a deer in the Hudson Valley, according to police.

The incident happened early Saturday afternoon, Oct. 3 in Rockland County on Route 202, just west of Mayer Drive in the Village of Montebello.

The vehicle rolled over after going down the embanked, Ramapo Police said. Luckily, this driver was not injured. 

The roadway was temporarily closed as the tow truck removed the vehicle, according to police.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.