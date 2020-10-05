Car Crashes Down Embankment After Woman Swerves To Avoid Deer On Route 202

A car crashed down an embankment after a woman swerved the vehicle to avoid a deer in the Hudson Valley, according to police.

The incident happened early Saturday afternoon, Oct. 3 in Rockland County on Route 202, just west of Mayer Drive in the Village of Montebello.

The vehicle rolled over after going down the embanked, Ramapo Police said. Luckily, this driver was not injured.

The roadway was temporarily closed as the tow truck removed the vehicle, according to police.

