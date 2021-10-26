Bank Robbery Suspect Nabbed A Day After Getting Away With Cash, Police Say

A suspected bank robber in the Hudson Valley was nabbed following an investigation.

Christopher Foxton, age 38, of Greenwood Lake in Orange County, was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 16, said police.

According to police, Foxton, formerly of Ringwood, New Jersey, walked into the Chase Bank on Windermere Avenue and demanded money while displaying a firearm, the Greenwood Lake Police Department said.

After getting a bag of cash, Foxton fled the area on foot, police said.

An investigation led to Foxton, and a warrant was issued for his arrest and he was arrested on Saturday and charged with federal bank robbery and other related charges, the department said.

The department was assisted by the FBI and the Orange County Safe Streets Task Force.

