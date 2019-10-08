Area Motorists Charged With DWI In State Police Stops

Nearly two dozen motorists were arrested in the Hudson Valley for allegedly driving while impaired over the weekend.

Local residents charged include:

Orange County

On Friday, Oct. 4, State Police troopers in Greenville (Orange County) arrested James Fox, 28, of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling on Monhagen Avenue in the city of Middletown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Oct. 5, State Police troopers in Middletown arrested Lee Thomas Jr, 53, of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling on Roberts Street in the city of Middletown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Oct. 5, State Police troopers in Middletown arrested Thomas Johnson, 40, of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling on Wisner Avenue in the city of Middletown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Oct. 6, State Police troopers in Middletown arrested Thomas Johnson, 40, of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling on Wisner Avenue in the city of Middletown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Oct. 6, State Police troopers in Florida arrested Alexa Berry, 23, of Central Valley, for DWI. She was traveling on Center Street in the village of Warwick when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Oct. 6, State Police troopers in Highland arrested Katelin Soles, 32, of Wallkill, for Aggravated DWI under Leandra's Law for having a child in the car. She was traveling on Bruynswick Avenue in the town of Shawangunk when she was involved in a single-vehicle crash with no injuries. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and had a minor in the vehicle. She was subsequently arrested.

Dutchess County

On Saturday, Oct. 5, State Police troopers in Hamptonburg arrested Jennifer Sgorbissa, 33, of Beacon, for DWI. She was traveling on Broadway in the city of Newburgh when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Oct. 6, State Police troopers in Hamptonburg arrested Rafael Perez, 29, of Poughkeepsie, for DWI. He was traveling on Robinson Avenue in the city of Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Ulster County

On Friday, Oct. 4, State Police troopers in Ellenville arrested Charlene Benjamin, 45, of Wawarsing, for DWI. She was traveling on Center Street in the village of Ellenville when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Oct. 5, State Police troopers in Kingston arrested Antoine Drake, 35, of Kingston, for DWI. He was traveling on Albany Avenue in the city of Kingston when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Oct. 6, State Police troopers in Ellenville arrested Riki Barilla, 34, of Kerhonkson, for DWAI Drugs. She was traveling on State Route 44 in the town of Rochester when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by drugs and was subsequently arrested.

Sullivan County

On Saturday, October 5, State Police troopers in Montgomery arrested Leslie Bracey II, 29, of Monticello, for Aggravated DWI. He was traveling on State Route 9W in the town of Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, October 5, State Police troopers in Narrowsburg arrested Robert Pool Jr, 60, of Yulan, for DWI. He was traveling on County Route 33 in the town of Highland when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

