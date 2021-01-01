Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Winter Weather Advisory: New Year Starts With Storm Bringing Mix Of Snow, Sleet, Freezing Rain
Police & Fire

Area Man Nabbed For Predatory Sexual Assault Of Child, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Paul M. Pepe
Paul M. Pepe Photo Credit: New York State Police

An investigation by multiple agencies has resulted in a felony charge of predatory sexual assault for a 42-year-old man in the area.

On Wednesday, December 30th, 2020, the New York State Police Orange County Child Abuse Unit announces the arrest of 

Paul M. Pepe, age 42, of Middletown, was apprehended on Wednesday, Dec. 30,  the New York State Police Orange County Child Abuse Unit announced on Friday, Jan. 1.

The arrest was a result of a joint investigation with Orange County Child Protective Services regarding allegations of Pepe engaging in sexual conduct with a child under 11 years old, state police said.

The joint investigation determined the sexual conduct occurred in Sullivan County. 

Pepe was charged with predatory sexual assault of a child (a Class A-2 felony.

He was arraigned in the Town of Mamakating Court where he was remanded to Sullivan County Jail.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.