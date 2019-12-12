Area Convenience Store Owner Foils Robbery Attempt By Wrestling Armed Suspect To Ground

A convenience store owner in the area foiled an armed robber by wrestling him to the ground and holding him until police arrived.

Chaudhery Jaweed, the owner of DB Mart in Orange County, told News 12 the robbery and fight took place around 11:15 p.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 10, when he was getting ready to close the story in the Village of Cornwall.

According to News 12, Jaweed said a teenager came in trying to purchase electronic cigarettes and alcohol. When the 68-year-old owner refused, the teen grabbed a gun out of a backpack.

Jaweed was able to disarm the teen and hold him until the police arrived. Once on the scene, police said the gun was fake.

While the crime and subsequent wrestling took place, the teen's mother was waiting in a vehicle, and was shocked when she came inside and found what her son had done, News 12 said.

