Alert Issued For Wanted Area Woman

An area woman who was arrested for trespassing in May of 2020 never showed up in court, and is wanted by police.

Orange County resident Colleen McDonough, 50, was charged with the misdemeanor of second-degree trespassing in the Town of Newburgh.

Police said that she stands at 5-foot-2, weighs approximately 130 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about McDonough's whereabouts is asked to contact Town of Newburgh police at 845-564-1100 or via email at TNPDfacebook@townofnewburgh.org

