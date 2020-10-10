Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Hudson Valley Three-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Wanted Area Woman

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
Colleen McDonough
Colleen McDonough Photo Credit: Town of Newburgh Police Department

An area woman who was arrested for trespassing in May of 2020 never showed up in court, and is wanted by police. 

Orange County resident Colleen McDonough, 50, was charged with the misdemeanor of second-degree trespassing in the Town of Newburgh.

Police said that she stands at 5-foot-2, weighs approximately 130 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. 

Anyone with information about McDonough's whereabouts is asked to contact Town of Newburgh police at 845-564-1100 or via email at TNPDfacebook@townofnewburgh.org

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.