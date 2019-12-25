Alert Issued For Wanted Area Man

An alert has been issued for a man who has been wanted in the area since 2013.

The Town of Newburgh Police Department is attempting to locate 50-year-old Sean Gardner, who was arrested in February 2013 and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Following his arrest, Gardner later failed to appear in court, and a warrant was issued for his arrest by the court.

Police described Gardner as 5-foot-9 weighing approximately 200 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Investigators said that anyone who comes into contact with him “should not take any police-action yourself, other than to contact the Town of Newburgh Police Department” by calling (845) 564-1100.

