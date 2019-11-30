Alert Issued For Wanted Area Man

Recognize him?

Police issued an alert for a 23-year-old man who is wanted after being arrested in the area in 2014.

Keffrey Marte is wanted by the Town of Newburgh Police Department following his arrest in December 2014 for unlawful fleeing of police. He later didn’t show up in court to respond to the charges and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Marte was described as a 6-foot Hispanic man weighing approximately 210 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who recognizes Marte, or who has information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Town of Newburgh Police Department by calling (845) 564-1100 or emailing TNPDfacebook@townofnewburghpd.org.

