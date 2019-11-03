Contact Us
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Wanted Area Burglary Suspect

Zak Failla
Joseph Lane
Joseph Lane Photo Credit: New York State Police

Know him?

New York State Police investigators in Catskill are seeking the public’s assistance in attempting to track down a man wanted in the Hudson Valley for a burglary charge after he allegedly robbed his former employee.

Joseph Lane, 32, is wanted on a third-degree burglary charge after an investigation determined that he allegedly illegally entered a local business where he was employed and stole several items. He also took a company vehicle without permission and caused damage to that vehicle.

An arrest warrant was later issued for Lane by the Town of Greenville Court.

Investigators described Lane as 5-foot-8, weighing approximately 140 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. Anyone who recognizes him, or who has information regarding his whereabouts or the incident has been asked to contact New York State Police detectives in Catskill by calling (518) 622-8600 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

