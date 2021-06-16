77-Year-Old Busted With Cocaine Following Month-Long Investigation In Area, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man was arrested on drug charges after receiving complaints from residents and business owners into his dealings, authorities said.

Orange County resident Hardy Williams Jr., age 77, of the City of Newburgh, was arrested on a warrant on Friday, June 11, following a search of his home.

According to the City of Newburgh Police, the department, along with members of the state police executed a no-knock search warrant at the Fogarty Apartments, following a month-long investigation that began as a result of numerous complaints from residents and business owners.

Investigators recovered 5.8 grams of crack cocaine and charged Williams criminal possession of a controlled substance

He was booked and released pending a future court appearance.

It should be noted that this is the second time in the last two years that Hardy was arrested and involved with selling narcotics at The Fogarty Apartment Complex, said Detective Sergeant Joseph Rutigliano.

"The City of Newburgh Police Department will continue to work with our partners to address neighborhood complaints of drug-dealing and other quality of life crimes," Rutigliano said.

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity in their neighborhood is encouraged to call the City of Newburgh Police at 845-561-3131.

Callers can remain anonymous.

