43-Year-Old Man Drowns In Haverstraw Lake, Police Say

A 43-year-old man drowned in a lake in the Hudson Valley.

New York State Park Police and State troopers responded to Seven Lakes in the Rockland County town of Haverstraw for a report of a possible drowning at about 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, according to New York State Police.

Investigators found that 43-year-old Bogdan Kardynal, of Sloatsburg, entered Seven Lakes from the Sebago Boat Launch and attempted to swim, authorities said.

Police said Kardynal went under the water and did not resurface.

A witness jumped into the lake and tried to assist him and wasn't able to locate him, police said.

The Thiells Fire Department and Water Rescue found Kardynal’s body a short time later and removed his body from the lake, authorities said.

State Police said the Rockland County Medical declared him dead at the scene.

