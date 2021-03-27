Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
30-Year-Old Caught With Cocaine In I-87 Stop, State Police Say

Zak Failla
New York State Police in the Hudson Valley busted a man with cocaine on I-87 in Plattekill.
New York State Police in the Hudson Valley busted a man with cocaine on I-87 in Plattekill. Photo Credit: File

A 30-year-old man is facing a drug charge after being busted by New York State Police troopers with cocaine on I-87, officials said.

Troopers on patrol at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 21 in Ulster County stopped New Paltz resident Jonathan Keane in Plattekill when he committed a vehicle and traffic violation.

Police said that during the subsequent stop, Keane gave the trooper probable cause to search his vehicle, and approximately 7.8 grams of cocaine was seized.

Keane was taken into custody without incident and charged with a felony count of criminal possession of a controlled substance at State Police Headquarters in Newburgh.

Following his arrest, Keane was released and is scheduled to return to the Town of Plattekill Court on Monday, April 5.

