Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Public To Weigh In On Proposal For Major Marijuana Facility In Hudson Valley
Police & Fire

26-Year-Old Charged With Murder After Stabbing At Area Residence

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The home where the stabbing death took. place.
The home where the stabbing death took. place. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A Hudson Valley man has been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing another man to death.

Dutchess County resident David A. Trotta Jr., age 26, of Amenia, was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 16, and charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

According to Trooper AJ Hicks, state police responded to a home around 11:50 a.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting a stabbing.

Once on scene the suspect, Trotta, was immediately taken into custody, Hicks said.

Arriving emergency medical services rendered aid to the victim, Juan C. Cedillo, age 45 years, of Amenia, and despite life-saving measures, Cedillo was pronounced dead on the scene, he added.

Trotta was arraigned before the town of Amenia Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail. 

 He is next scheduled to appear before the court on Friday, Jan. 21.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.