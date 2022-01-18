26-Year-Old Charged With Murder After Stabbing At Area Residence

A Hudson Valley man has been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing another man to death.

Dutchess County resident David A. Trotta Jr., age 26, of Amenia, was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 16, and charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

According to Trooper AJ Hicks, state police responded to a home around 11:50 a.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting a stabbing.

Once on scene the suspect, Trotta, was immediately taken into custody, Hicks said.

Arriving emergency medical services rendered aid to the victim, Juan C. Cedillo, age 45 years, of Amenia, and despite life-saving measures, Cedillo was pronounced dead on the scene, he added.

Trotta was arraigned before the town of Amenia Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail.

He is next scheduled to appear before the court on Friday, Jan. 21.

