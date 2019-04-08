Contact Us
Police & Fire

22-Year-Old Stabs Victim During Assault In Area, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Michael Klich
Michael Klich Photo Credit: Port Jervis Police Department

A 22-year-old man is being held without bail after stabbing another man during an assault, said police.

Michael Klich, of Port Jervis, was arrested by Port Jervis Police detectives on Saturday, April 6, after an investigation into an early morning assault which took place on West Main Street, said Chief William Worden.

According to detectives, at 5:15 a.m. on Saturday, patrols responded to a report of a stabbing victim on West Main Street. The victim, a 27-year-old old male was located and had a stab wound to the abdomen, Worden said.

He was transported by police to Bon Secours Community Hospital for emergency medical treatment.

Following the attack, detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence at 206 West Main St. and recovered evidence related to the assault. Police are not releasing that information at this time, Worden said.

Based upon the investigation, detectives charged Klich with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Klich is presently under the supervision of the NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision for a 2016 conviction for attempted robbery in Orange County.

He was remanded to the custody of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office without bail pending action of the Orange County Grand Jury.

