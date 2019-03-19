17-Year-Old Charged After Stabbing Of Fellow Student In Rockland, Police Say

A 17-year-old was arrested after allegedly stabbing another student while getting off a school bus in Rockland.

The incident took place around 8 a.m., Tuesday, March 19, when the Clarkstown Police Department responded to Rockland BOCES, at 65 Parrott Road in West Nyack for a report of an assault, said Clarkstown Police Spokesman Det. Peter Walker.

The School Resource Officer assigned to BOCES interviewed the victim and suspect who were still both on the scene.

An initial investigation found that the 16-year-old male victim and the 17-year-old male suspect had an argument after exiting the school bus, Walker said.

The suspect allegedly removed a pair of scissors from his pocket and stabbed the victim once in the right shoulder area, Walker added.

The injury was non-life threatening and the victim was transported by ambulance to Nyack Hospital for medical treatment.

The 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody and transported to police headquarters for processing. The suspect’s identity will not be released due to his age and potential juvenile offender status that will be determined by a judge.

He will be charged with felony assault, felony menacing, and criminal possession of a weapon.

"The Clarkstown Police Department has been working with Rockland BOCES school administrators to ensure notifications were made to the parents of all involved.," Walker said. "The initial investigation shows that this is an incident between two students and that the safety of the children and staff was not jeopardized."

The student will be arraigned in Clarkstown Justice Court at a later time.

