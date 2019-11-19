Contact Us
16-Year-Old Dies After Being Struck By Train In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
Read More Stories
A 16-year-old male was injured after being hit by a train at the Pelham Train Station.
The 16-year-old boy who was struck by a Metro-North train in Westchester has died, according to MTA officials.

The incident took place at the Pelham station around 5:45 p.m., Monday, Nov. 18, when the teen was struck, said Aaron Donovan, spokesman for Metro-North.

The teen was rushed alive by emergency personnel to an area hospital where he later died, Donovan said.

Following the event, New Haven Line rush-hour trains were delayed by up to 50 minutes as a result. Normal service resumed at 8:53 p.m.

Information was not available Tuesday morning, Nov. 19 regarding how the teen ended up on the track.

An investigation is underway.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

