Support Pours In For Family Of Woman Killed With Boyfriend In Area Crash

The community is coming out in force to help the family of a young woman who died along with her boyfriend during a single-vehicle crash in the area.

Orange County resident Alexis Lewis, 20, of Chester, was killed along with her boyfriend, Holmes B. Shindon, 21, of Montgomery, during a single-vehicle crash on Saturday, Nov. 16, on Route 208 in the town of Hamptonburgh.

Since Lewis' death, a GoFundMe page has been created to help pay for her funeral.

"She was such a lovely young lady with her whole life ahead of her," her aunt wrote on the GoFundMe page. "Her Mother Cathy, my big sister is at a loss right now. Heartbroken and devastated beyond belief."

The page goes on to ask for help to cover expenses.

"No amount is too small," the page says. "Please keep her in your prayers."

A memorial visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc., located at 139 Stage Road, Monroe.

To date, $4,000 of a $5,000 goal has been reached.

