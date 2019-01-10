Support Pours In For Family Of Slain NYPD Officer From Hudson Valley

As the family of slain Westchester NYPD officer Brian Mulkeen comes to grips with the loss of their loved one, support pours in from the community and fellow officers.

Immediately following the friendly fire death of the Yorktown Heights officer after 12:30 Sunday, Sept. 29 at the Edenwald Houses in the Bronx, Answer the Call -- also known as The NY Police and Fire Widows' & Childrens Benefit Fund -- was in touch with the family and provided $25,000 to assist with any immediate expenses.

"We send our deepest condolences to Officer Brian Mulkeen's family and the entire NYPD Community," said Lauren Profeta, ­­­executive director of Answer the Call. “Answer the Call vows to honor Officer Mulkeen by helping those he loved the most - his family. His bravery, heroism, and service to our city will never be forgotten."

Blue Lives Matter also set up a GoFundMe account to spearhead the fundraising for Mulkeen's family.

The fundraising effort had raised some $6,000 of their $25,000 goal by early Tuesday, Oct. 1.

To date, Blue Lives Matter have been able to raise and donate over $1 million with the help of loyal supporters, the group said.

To donate, or for more information, visit Answer the Call at www.answerthecall.org , or Blue Lives Matter on GoFundMe by clicking here.

