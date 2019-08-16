Contact Us
Stephen Anderson, Formerly Of Highland, Dies Suddenly At 41

Donna Christopher
Steven Anderson
Stephen Anderson of Poughkeepsie, who previously was a longtime Highland resident, died suddenly on Monday, Aug. 12, at age 41.

He was born in Poughkeepsie on May 12, 1978.

Survivors include his children, Jamel and Dejah Anderson; his parents Joseph and Betty Anderson of Highland; their kids Holly, Jason, Michael and his wife Erin.

In addition, brothers John, Charlie and Joseph, sisters, Joane, Betty, Allison and Rachell, and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will take place on Friday, Aug. 16 at 1 p.m. at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, 342 South Ave., Poughkeepsie.

