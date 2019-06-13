Services Scheduled For Ex-Fire Chief In Area Killed In NYC Chopper Crash

Funeral arrangements have been announced for the chopper pilot and popular volunteer firefighter from the Hudson Valley who was killed in a helicopter crash attempting to land on a Manhattan skyscraper.

Visitation for Tim McCormack will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 17, at the Miller Funeral Home on Hooker Avenue in Poughkeepsie. Fire company services will be held at 7 p.m.

Funeral services for the Arlington High School graduate will be held the following day, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, at St. Mary’s Church on Church Street in Poughkeepsie. Interment will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery on Salt Point Turnpike in Poughkeepsie.

In lieu of flowers, family and friends have requested well-wishers make donations to the Dutchess Community College Foundation’s “ Timothy J. McCormack Scholarship Fund .”

McCormack, a longtime volunteer firefighter , and former fire chief in Dutchess County was the only victim of the crash on Monday, June 10 after he took off from the 34th Street heliport and crash-landed on top of a 750-foot building in the rain and fog.

The 58-year-old had left the 34th Street helipad at approximately 1:30 p.m., and was reportedly heading to Linden, New Jersey. No other injuries were reported, though a fire broke out on the roof of the building - which was evacuated - and fuel leaked as the Augusta A109E helicopter was broken into pieces.

McCormack, an experienced pilot of 20 years, was a certified flight instructor. He served as a chief at the East Clinton Fire Department for 10 years, and was the longest sitting chief in the history of the district. He also was a member of the LaGrange Fire Department.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.