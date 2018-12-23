Contact Us
Obituaries

Lifelong Hudson Valley Resident Andrew Groenewegen Dies At 22

Daily Voice
Andrew J. Groenewegen
Andrew J. Groenewegen Photo Credit: Contributed

A lifelong Westchester resident who worked in Fairfield County has died at age 22.

Andrew J. Groenewegen of Valhalla died unexpectedly on Friday, Dec. 21. He was born on Nov. 1, 1996 to Charles and Suzanne (nee Parton) Groenewegen in Bronxville.

He graduated Valhalla High School, Class of 2014 and worked for Mercedes-Benz of Greenwich.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brothers, Dylan and Charlie Groenewegen of Valhalla, by his maternal grandmother, Deanna Parton, and predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Paul Parton, his paternal step-grandfather, Robert DeLisio, and predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Louise Delisio and Charles E. Groenewegen.

He is also survived by his aunts and uncles, Craig and Crissy Groenewegen, Denise and Paul Parton, David Parton, Elizabeth Groenewegen, Loretta DeVito and Linda Pratt, Brent Genzlinger and the late Dawn Genzlinger and by many cousins and friends. R

Reposing will be at Hawthorne Funeral Home, 21 West Stevens Ave. in Hawthorne on Wednesday, Dec. 26 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 27 at 10 a.m., followed by interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne.

