Former Hudson Valley HS/College Sports Standout Dies At 47

A former high school and collegiate sports standout in the area has died.

Longtime Putnam County resident Dennis Leonard, a 1992 graduate of Lakeland High School in Shrub Oak, was 47 years old.

He excelled on both the varsity football and lacrosse teams before attending Salisbury University in Maryland, where he was a member of back-to-back undefeated NCAA champion lacrosse teams.

He died on Friday, Nov. 12 at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore.

He was a neurology sales account executive working directly with healthcare providers throughout Maryland, Washington DC, and Delaware.

He was an active coach for Beach Youth Lacrosse in Ocean City, Maryland, and was an avid skier who also enjoyed hunting in Maryland, Delaware, and in his hometown of Putnam Valley, according to his obituary.

"He cherished his skiing trips he took with his children at Hunter Mountain, New York, Mount Snow, Vermont, Killington, Vermont, and Jackson Hole, Wyoming, his obituary said.

"Dennis enjoyed watching football and lacrosse with family and friends," his obituary stated. "He loved fishing, boating, biking, running and enjoyed spending time with his beloved Chesapeake Bay Retriever, Dune.

"Most of all Dennis loved his family and friends; he was grateful for each and every one of them. Dennis was a huge part of his community and touched so many lives. He will be missed immensely."

Born in White Plains, he was the son of the late Arthur Peter Leonard who is survived by his mother Beverly Cherico Leonard of Somers, wife Bronwyn Humphrey Leonard, daughter Brittyn Lyra, and son Rife Cherico, all of Ocean City, Maryland.

He is also survived by his brother Arthur Peter Leonard of Putnam Valley, and his sister Suzanne Corrado (Anthony) of Mahopac, as well as his nephews and niece, Aiden Arthur Leonard, Victoria Nicole Corrado, and Anthony Corrado III.

A wake will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sunday, Nov. 21, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, Maryland. A formal Mass will be held in New York at a later date to be announced by his family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salisbury University Foundation for men's lacrosse, PO Box 2655 Salisbury, Maryland 21801, and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at PO Box 22324, New York, NY 10087.

Letters of condolence may be sent to the family via burbagefuneralhome.com

