FDNY Firefighter From Hudson Valley Dies Shortly After Responding To Blaze

A New York City fire lieutenant from the Hudson Valley died shortly after responding to a kitchen fire during a 24-hour tour of duty.

Lt. Brian J. Sullivan, 54, of Squad Company 41 in the Bronx, died of a fatal heart attack he suffered at his home in Monroe in Orange County on Friday, Aug. 9, said NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio and Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro.

"This is a tragic loss for the Fire Department and for the City of New York," said Mayor de Blasio. "Brian Sullivan was a dedicated firefighter who put himself in harm’s way for 27 years to protect the lives of others. Our hearts and prayers go out to his wife Irene, and two daughters Nicole and Samantha."

Sullivan, a 27-year-veteran of the department, led the members of Squad Company 41 for the 24-hour period of his final tour, and responded to seven emergencies which included several medical calls, and a report of a fire at 255 East 138th St., at 6:01 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 8 — the third he had responded to in the last three days, the department said.

The department said that throughout that last day Sullivan had complained of pain and discomfort to his fellow firefighters, but continued responding to calls.

At the end of his tour on Friday, he returned home.

Later that evening he was rushed to Orange County Regional Medical Center in cardiac arrest, where he died at 12:10 a.m., Saturday, Aug, 10, the department said.

“Lieutenant Sullivan was a veteran fire officer and a dedicated member of our elite Special Operations Command who bravely served the Department for nearly three decades," FDNY Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro said. "The city and the entire Department mourn the loss of this brave individual who spent his career protecting life and property and rescuing others from harm.”

Sullivan is the 1,153rd member of the FDNY to die as a result of injuries sustained in the line-of-duty.

He leaves behind his wife Irene, and two daughter Nicole, 22, and Samantha, 17.

A wake will be held for Sullivan from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at Smith Seaman & Quackenbush Inc., 117 Maple Ave East in Monroe.

Another visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and again from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 15 at the same location.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 16 at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, in Monroe.

