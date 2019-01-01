Christina Guardino Of Dumont Remembered As Great Neighbor, Sweet Soul

Christina "Chrissy" Guardino of Dumont died at 44 years old.

More than $8,900 had been raised in her memory on a GoFundMe as of Tuesday afternoon.

Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Jan. 1, at Barrett Funeral Home in Tenafly. A memorial service is scheduled for Jan. 2 at noon, at the Saint Therese of Liseux Church in Cresskill.

Friends and loved ones remembered Chrissy as a fierce and caring friend.

"Christina was so incredible," the Gallup family wrote. "She was a great neighbor and friend. She will be truly missed by all she knew."

"I worked with Chrissy at Coach many years ago. Truly a sweet soul," Barbara Greco wrote on the campaign.

"We talked a lot about our little dogs and she always spoke with great love about her nephew Cole. She just congratulated me on my face book wall because I will be a Grandmother soon. She was just that kind of thoughtful person. I can see how much her friends and family loved her and I know why."

Chrissy is survived by her dog, Zoe; parents Michael and Rosanne; sisters Jennifer Guardino and Michelle Franke (Charles); niece and nephews Cole, Sophia and Ryan; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends, her obituary says.

