Area Murder Victim Was A Musician Who Enjoyed Hiking, Fishing

Kathy Reakes
Michael A. Hankins
Michael A. Hankins Photo Credit: Harris Funeral Home

A visitation is planned for an area musician and tattoo artist who was murdered earlier this week.

Sullivan County resident Michael A. Hankins, age 29, of Woodridge, was killed on Tuesday, Jan. 11 in Shawangunk in Ulster County, said the New York State Police.

Walter D. Post Jr, age 26, of Shawangunk, was arrested and charged with Hankins murder, state police said.

The son of Michael H. and Maria LoCicero Hankins, Hankins enjoyed his work as a tattoo artist and musician; he liked hiking and fishing, and working out, his obituary said.

Survivors include his parents; his sister, ToniAnn, and her husband Anthony of Loch Sheldrake; niece, AninaRose; nephew, Amedeo, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 14, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Harris Funeral Home, West St. in Liberty.

Memorial contributions in Hankins name may be made to Catskill Animal Rescue, Inc. 263 Old Monticello Road, Ferndale, New York 12734.

