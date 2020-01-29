Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Breaking News: Pedestrian In Crosswalk Struck By Vehicle At Busy Area Intersection, Police Say
News

Two Injured After At Least 17 Shots Fired In City Of Newburgh Shooting, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Two people were injured during a shooting in the City of Newburgh.
Video Credit: Mark Lieb/Rockland Video Productions

Two people were injured during a shooting in the City of Newburgh.

Police were alerted to the shoting around 6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 28, when officers responded to a Shot Spotter notification indicating 17 shots had been fired, said City of Newburgh Police Det. Lt. Joseph Burns.

When police arrived on the scene in the area of S. Clark Street in between Renwick Street and Benkard Avenue, the located two people with gunshot wounds, said Burns.

Both were transported to St. Luke’s hospital for treatment. Police did not release the extent of their injuries or their identity.

The incident is under active investigation.

Police are asking anyone with any information about this incident to contact the police department at 845-561-3131.

