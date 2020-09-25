Suspect Known As 'Soda Pop' Sentenced For Attempted Murder In Area

A 24-year-old man has been sentenced after admitting to attempted murder and possessing an illegal pistol during an incident last year in the area.

Orange County resident Ryan Discua, also known as “Soda Pop,” of New Windsor, was sentenced on Friday, Sept. 25 to 18 years in prison following his guilty plea to second-degree attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon in December last year.

In addition to his prison term, Discua was also sentenced to five years of post-release supervision for the weapon charge.

On Oct. 9 last year, Discua attempted to kill Romeo Herring at approximately 10:50 p.m. when he shot him with a semiautomatic pistol near William Street in the City of Newburgh, leaving his victim with serious physical injuries.

Discua also admitted to illegally possessing a loaded 9mm pistol when he was arrested by Newburgh Police investigators the following day, on Oct. 10.

“The fast apprehension of this defendant demonstrates not only the professionalism of City of Newburgh Police Department, but how police agencies in Orange County work collaboratively to keep our residents safe,” Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said.

“Newburgh residents deserve to be free from wanton gunplay on the streets where they live, work, and raise their families, and the community will be safer while this defendant remains incarcerated.”

