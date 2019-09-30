Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

Slain NYPD Officer Was Star HS Athlete In Orange County

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Officer Brian Mulkeen Photo Credit: NYPD
Brian Mulkeen was a captain for Fordham University's track-and-field team and had just decided to return to his alma mater as a volunteer coach. Photo Credit: Fordham University
A gun recovered at scene of the police-involved shooting in the Bronx Sunday morning in which officer Brian Mulkeen was killed. Photo Credit: NYPD
Officer Brian Mulkeen Photo Credit: NYPD

The NYPD officer who lived in Westchester and grew up in Orange County who was fatally shot in a hand-to-hand struggle with an armed suspect over the weekend is being remembered as a natural-born leader and standout athlete.

Brian Mulkeen, 33, was shot and killed while wrestling with an armed suspect just after 12:30 Sunday, Sept. 29 at the Edenwald Houses in the Bronx.

Mulkeen was a 2008 graduate of Fordham University, where he was a standout on the track-and-field team. Mulkeen had just decided to re-join his alma mater as a volunteer throwing coach.

Mulkeen was a two-year field captain for Fordham. He was a multiple-time scorer at the Atlantic 10 Championship in the weight throw for indoor track and the hammer throw for outdoor track, as well as a multiple-time IC4A Championship qualifier in the weight throw.

His best finish came his senior year, earning a bronze medal at the 2008 Atlantic 10 Indoor Track & Field Championship in the weight throw. A member of the Atlantic 10 Commissioner's Honor Roll, he also helped the Rams win the 2008 Metropolitan Outdoor Track & Field Championship for the first time in program history.

“Brian Mulkeen went out into the world to do exactly what we expect of our alumni — be a man for others — and he was slain in service to the local community,” Fordham President Father Joseph McShane said in a statement.

NYPD Capt. Kevin Coleman was Mulkeen’s instructor at the Police Academy in 2013.

“He was a natural leader, courageous and honest,” Coleman wrote in a Facebook post. “Brian inspired his team to greater feats and will never be forgotten."

Brian Mulkeen, lived in Yorktown Heights with his girlfriend, who is also a police officer in the Bronx, working in the 44th precinct. Mulkeen was a member of the 47th precinct.

Mulkeen was a three-year member of the varsity track and field team at Monroe-Woodbury High School. He was named a scholar-athlete six times was recipient of the 2004 US Army Award for Excellence in Sports and Academics. He also served as class president and was member of the National Honor Society.

Mulkeen was shot as police officers were patrolling that area of the Bronx due to gang activity including recent shootings, the NYPD said.

Three officers left their vehicle to question a man, who fled on foot, the NYPD said. As Mulkeen and his partner attempted to apprehend the man, a violent struggle ensued on the ground, with Mulkeen catching up to the suspect first.

On a police body camera, Mulkeen could be heard yelling, "He's reaching for it. He's reaching for it," the NYPD's Chief of Department Terence Monahan said.

Numerous shots were then fired and Mulkeen was struck a total of three times - in the head, chest and legs.

Five officers on the scene fired their service weapons, striking the man, who was pronounced dead. His weapon, a .32 caliber revolver, was recovered. The suspect who was killed has been identified as Antonio Lavance Williams, 27, who was on probation until 2022 for a narcotics-related arrest last year. He had several other convictions, including for a burglary in Rockland County.

Mulkeen, who was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center with critical injuries, was pronounced dead.

Mulkeen served nearly seven years as an NYPD officer following his appointment on Jan. 9, 2013.

"Brian Mulkeen was a great cop who gave it all to keep the people of our city safe," the NYPD said in a statement. "He had a bright future in front of him. We will never forget Brian’s service, dedication, and courage. Please keep his family and all of the NYPD in your prayers."

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.