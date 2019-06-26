School Bus Driver Pleads Guilty In Pedestrian Death Following Hit-Run

An Orange County woman pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a crash without reporting the incident in connection with the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian by a school bus last year.

Deborah Berrios, 52, of Plattekill, pleaded guilty before Orange County Court Judge William L. DeProspo, on Monday, June 24, said the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

During the plea, Berrios admitted that she knew she had struck the man with the school bus and the man had been injured.

She also admitted leaving the scene and not reporting the incident, leaving the dying man in the roadway, said the DA's Office.

There were no children or other occupants on the bus at the time the collision occurred that took place around 5:40 a.m. on Nov. 28, 2018, on Robinson Avenue.

Berrios is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 26.

District Attorney David Hoovler thanked the City of Newburgh Police Department for their investigation and the arrest of Berrios, the New York State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit for their analysis of the crime scene, and the Town of Newburgh Police Department, who was instrumental in the apprehension of Berrios.

“Not all traffic fatalities are criminal, and this defendant had no criminal liability for the initial striking of the pedestrian,” said Hoovler. “However, there was no excuse for not stopping and reporting the incident. Leaving the injured and dying man in the roadway without alerting the police, or calling for help, is criminal conduct for which this defendant must be held accountable.”

