North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Rockland Double-Fatal Crash IDs Released, Nine Others Remain In Serious Condition

Kathy Reakes
A look at the crash scene.
A look at the crash scene. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

Police have released the names of two men who were killed when a van carrying 11 people crashed into a tree in Rockland County.

The crash took place just before 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 15 in Ramapo in the area of New Hempstead Road and Conway Court in the unincorporated section of the town, Ramapo Police Lt. Blaine Howell said.

Those killed during the crash were Rockland residents Robert Deutsch, 42, and Shloma Binhack, 22, both of New Square, Howell said.

The crash took place when a 2009 Ford Econoline van, driven by Jean Tondreau, a 69-year-old resident from Hillcrest, left the roadway and struck a tree, police said.

The nine other occupants are still currently hospitalized with serious injuries, Howell added.

Several of the occupants had to be extricated by members of the Hillcrest Fire Company No. 1 and New City Fire Engine Co. No. 1.

All of the occupants were transported to either Nyack Hospital or Westchester Medical Center. 

