Rockland DA Moves To Remove Monsey Machete Attacker's Attorney

Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh II has filed a motion to remove the attorney who is representing the man accused in the Monsey machete attack.

Walsh filed the motion on Tuesday, Jan. 28, to remove Micheal Sussman, who's been representing Grafton Thomas, the man accused of federal hate crimes in the Monsey Hanukkah attack in December that left one man in a coma.

In a statement, the district attorney said Sussman should be removed "on the grounds that Mr. Sussman is now a civilian witness in this case by conducting a 'search' and removing 'evidence' (that goes to his alleged defense) from a home that defendant may have occupied several years ago."

When contacted by phone, Sussman laughed and said he "was deeply honored by his (Walsh's) misguided motion."

Sussman said he would make a formal statement in the coming days.

Thomas is being held without bail on federal charges for the attack.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.