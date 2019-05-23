Possible E. Coli Contamination Leads To Recall Of 62K Pounds Of Beef Products

More than 60,000 pounds of raw beef products have been recalled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service due to potential E. coli contamination concerns.

Aurora Packing Company announced that it is recalling 62,112 pounds of product after the potential E coli O157:H7 was discovered during random sample testing by FSIS. There have been no reported illnesses.

A complete list of the recalled products can be found here . The labels of the recalled items can be found here . They have the establishment number “EST. 788” inside the USDA mark of inspection and were shipped nationwide for further distribution and processing, FSIS noted.

According to FSIS, some of the recalled items may be in institutional facility freezers and should not be used.

The recall has been assigned as a “Class I,” which means “it is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

Symptoms of E. coli include stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting for several days. Others may endure a minor fever.

"Some illnesses last longer and can be more severe. Infection is usually diagnosed by testing of a stool sample. Vigorous rehydration and other supportive care is the usual treatment; antibiotic treatment is generally not recommended," according to the USDA. "Most people recover within a week, but, rarely, some develop a more severe infection. Hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure, is uncommon with STEC O103 infection.

"HUS can occur in people of any age but is most common in children under 5 years old, older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor and decreased urine output."

