Newburgh Police Offer Tips For Preventing Thefts From Vehicles During Crime Uptick

City of Newburgh Police are warning residents of an uptick in the number of thefts from vehicle.

The majority of the larcenies are happening overnight and the one trend seems to be that they had not been locked, said Newburgh Police Det. Sgt. Joseph Rutigliano.

In an effort to slow, or stop the larcenies, the department is reminding residents to lock their vehicles, and remove anything of value, including key fobs which allow the thieves to steal the vehicle.

" If a thief can see something of value, even loose change, the likelihood of a break-in is increased," Rutigliano said. "We are working on investigating these incidents however until a suspect or suspects can be identified we are asking for people to stay vigilant by ensuring property is locked and valuables are kept out of sight."

Anyone with any information should call the City of Newburgh Police Detective Division at 845-569-7509. All calls will be kept confidential.

