New Discovery+ Series To Follow Luxury Real Estate Brokers In The Hamptons

A new Discovery+ series will follow a group of luxury real estate agents on Long Island.

Selling the Hamptons will be available to stream on Thursday, Jan. 20, according to an announcement from the streaming service.

The docu-series spans eight episodes.

The show will follow six real estate agents from Nest Seekers International: Bianca D’Alessio, J.B. Andreassi, Michael Fulfree, Peggy Zabakolas, Kenny Arias and Mia Calabrese.

“We are a game-changing brokerage," D'Alessio said in a statement. "We are innovative, fierce and cutting-edge. It is our job to stand out in the Hamptons real estate scene where there are even more premier listings at stake and more money to be made than ever before. I represent our CEO and am the boots on the ground to make sure nothing falls short.”

The show is produced by DIGA Studios.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.