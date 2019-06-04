Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Gang Leader Admits To Murdering Man During Card Game In Area
News

Missing Alligator On The Loose In Hudson Valley Found

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Kobe the alligator.
Kobe the alligator. Photo Credit: Columbia County Sheriff David Bartlett

A missing 6-foot alligator named Kobe had deputies on the hunt for a few days, but luckily the slippery, bug-eyed guy was found in a neighbor's yard.

Kobe was reported missing on Saturday, May 25, by Columbia County Sheriff David P. Bartlett on Facebook.

The Sheriff's said that deputies were investigating a burglary of a residence on Cemetery Road in the Town of New Lebanon in which an alligator had been stolen.

The notice for the missing alligator said he was 6-foot-long with a scar on face, the tip of his tail was missing, and he had a hole in one of the back web part of a foot, not sure which side.

Kobe at home.

Kobe's owner, the sheriff said, is both licensed and permitted to possess the alligator.

Deputies and the owner searched for the missing gator and a $2,000 reward was even offered.

But it seems as if Kobe was next door all along. A neighbor found him "resting" in their yard on Sunday, June 2, and safely returned him to his owner.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.